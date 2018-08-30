Hadebe boost for Chiefs

The Zimbabwean international sustained an injury during pre-season and has not made a single apperance for Amakhosi in the 2018/19 season.

“Teenage Hadebe played full 90 minutes in a friendly match yesterday (Wednesday) and is available for selection following a long injury lay off,” Solinas told reporters.

Chiefs have conceded seven goals in five league matches so far this season and Hadebe’s return could be a major boost for the leaking Amakhosi defence.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.