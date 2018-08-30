 
PSL News 30.8.2018

Hadebe boost for Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Teenage Hadebe of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has given an update on defender Teenage Hadebe.

The Zimbabwean international sustained an injury during pre-season and has not made a single apperance for Amakhosi in the 2018/19 season.

“Teenage Hadebe played full 90 minutes in a friendly match yesterday (Wednesday) and is available for selection following a long injury lay off,” Solinas told reporters.

Chiefs have conceded seven goals in five league matches so far this season and Hadebe’s return could be a major boost for the leaking Amakhosi defence.

