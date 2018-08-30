 
menu
PSL News 30.8.2018 01:58 pm

Baroka set to sell Chiefs, Sundowns target

Phakaaathi Reporter
Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC Chief Executive Officer Morgan Mammila has confirmed that the club will sell their star player Talent Chawapiwa at the end of the season.

Chawapiwa was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits during the current transfer window, but Baroka decided to keep him.

“He will move at the end of the season. Definitely, we will allow him to move to another club,” Mammila is quoted as saying by The Herald.

Meanwhile, Mammila believes Chawapiwa can help the club reach their goals this season.

“For now we have set our targets at a top-eight finish and playing, at least, in one cup final.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Former Chiefs striker set to join NFD side 22.8.2018
Baroka to punish goalkeeper for trying to assault ball boy 21.8.2018
Polokwane taste Limpopo derby victory for the first time 18.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.