Baroka set to sell Chiefs, Sundowns target

Chawapiwa was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits during the current transfer window, but Baroka decided to keep him.

“He will move at the end of the season. Definitely, we will allow him to move to another club,” Mammila is quoted as saying by The Herald.

Meanwhile, Mammila believes Chawapiwa can help the club reach their goals this season.

“For now we have set our targets at a top-eight finish and playing, at least, in one cup final.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.