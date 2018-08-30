Chiefs used wrong tactics in Celtic draw – Castro

Leonardo Castro has admitted Kaizer Chiefs could have gotten a better result had they closed shop when they were leading 2-0 against Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Celtic staged an admirable comeback and eked out a 2-2 draw, leaving Amakhosi winless in the league.

READ: The chance was not as easy as it looked – Ntshangase

“I feel frustrated because we were leading and we were supposed to read the game and close it. But sometimes that is the part where the coach will need to help us on. As players we know what is happening and we try but at the end of the day we can’t concede goals like that. Stupid goals, even in the last game we did the same thing,” said Castro.

“We were leading 2-0 and if we had put a midfielder like (Wiseman) Meyiwa and maybe give (Siphelele) Ntshangase time to recover for the next game… maybe that would have worked. Maybe I am wrong, or I am right but we need to try something different. Sometimes when you play two or three games in a row you get tired, you are only human. Sometimes you need to refresh the team. But that is my view, my opinion,” added Castro.

He said the team are enjoying some good football because the attackers have found an understanding. “We know everyone’s strength. Ntshangase is a good passer and as strikers we need to move quickly to give him options. (Dumisani) Zuma is a quick and tricky player and also provides the balls for us. Off the ball with (Khama) Billiat we know each other. We just look at each other and know where the other will go with the ball.”

READ: Celtic holds Chiefs to a draw

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.