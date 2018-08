Gabuza walking off the field after helping Pirates take the lead in the 2-1 win over Black Leopards last Tuesday.

The Bafana Bafana striker has since apologised to Pirates and the fans, but he could still feel the wrath of the club.

“We don’t have a comment to make at the moment. The club will make a statement in due course,” Mbele told The Sowetan.

