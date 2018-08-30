Calls for calm after freak Gabuza incident

Gabuza strode off the Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch after creating Pirates’ opening goal, threw his shirt into the crowd and then stormed down the tunnel, apparently upset at the way the crowd were treating him for missing earlier chances.

When Gabuza returned to the field, he had to leave again almost immediately, as he was shown one yellow card by referee Thando Ndzandzeka for taking off his shirt, and another for leaving the field without his permission, resulting in a red card.

Gabuza gets an automatic two-game ban, but if the Premier Soccer League takes action against the Bucs striker, it could be much longer, while Pirates could also take internal action.

“It is the first time I have ever seen something like that happen in my whole life. I have never seen it happen in the country or rather anywhere in the whole world,” Sebola told The Citizen yesterday.

“Supporters have every right to shout at you, this is the team they support and spend their money on in terms of travelling to the stadiums and buying tickets.

“He should just learn not to listen to the supporters and concentrate on his game, it is not the first time that they have booed him. Look, even Vincent Pule missed chances, but he ended up getting the second goal.

“Gabuza should have stayed on and maybe he could have gotten his goal. I just hope this is not the end of his career and I know Irvin Khoza will handle the matter in a professional way,” he added.

Bucs coach Micho Sredojevic implied that Gabuza had only walked down the tunnel because he was injured.

“And after the goal was scored he left because of that injury, however, the referee recognised as per rules that he went off the field without telling him and he also took his jersey off, so that was a double yellow card followed by a red card for him,” the Bucs coach told reporters after the game.

