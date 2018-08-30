Tshabalala reminds me of Lucas Radebe – Ledwaba

Ledwaba his pleased to see Tshabalala fulfil his dream of playing in Europe.

“There are very few players in this current generation that are passionate about football,” Ledwaba told Phakaaathi.

“One player that has been consistent but that reminds me of Lucas (Radebe) is Tshabalala (Siphiwe). At 33 years old, he is moving overseas.

“He is fit and can still deliver, he is humble and puts football first with all the success he has had over the years. Some players would have let it go to their heads.

“He is a true role model and a lot of young players need to look at him and his story for inspiration. He is what Lucas was to some players back in the day.”

