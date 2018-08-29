Highlands Park and Baroka reach a stalemate

Newly-promoted Highlands Park remain one of three teams unbeaten in this year’s top flight, but they still remain winless, after drawing 1-1 with Baroka FC in a Premiership match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday evening.

Only defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and in-form Bloemfontein Celtic can rival Highlands’ unbeaten record in the premiership this season, although Owen de Gama’s men must have thought that they were set for their first win of the new campaign after substitute Thabo Motlafi put the Lions of the North ahead in the 75th minute.

However, the hosts had other ideas as new striker signing Ranga Chivaviro put the ball into the back of the Highlands net two minutes into injury time in the second period.

Tapuwa Kapini in the Highlands goal, had to use all his experience and agility to keep the Baroka attackers at bay, with his save against Talent Chawapihwa, probably the difference between a draw or a loss for his team.

Highlands, now on four points, will have a short break before hosting Golden Arrows in their next league encounter on September 16.

Baroka, on five points from the same number of games, will travel to the Eastern Cape for their next league fixture against Chippa United on September 15.

