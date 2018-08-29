Suspects accused of swindling Chiefs boss to apply for bail

The two men caught for trying to solicit a bribe from Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung are set to appear in court to apply for bail.

Mpho Mphahlele, 33, and Peter Moutlane, 51, were arrested and charged with corruption and extortion for posing as senior Hawks officials.

The two asked Motaung for a R600,000 bribe to make the fraud case against the Amakhosi official go away.

“I am making a humble request to the court to roll over the matter to tomorrow [Wednesday] so I can verify the information I have received. I am afraid my clients’ bail application cannot proceed without checking whether what I have received is accurate,” Mphahlele and Mosehane’s lawyer, advocate Eric Mosehane told the court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson captain Ndivhuho Mulamu said the police acted on a tip-off three week ago and arrested the two suspects at the Premier Hotel in Midrand.

“One of them called the businessman [soccer boss] and claimed to be a major-general in our unit. He initially demanded close to half-a-million rand to make the case disappear and halt [the] investigations.”

