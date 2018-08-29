McCarthy intrigued by Chiefs vs Celtic clash

Former defender McCarthy played for Celtic and Chiefs – and won two league titles and seven cup trophies with the latter between 2003 and 2008.

Chiefs will head into the fixture on the back of a two-all draw with SuperSport United.

“It will be a tricky game. The game on Sunday took a lot of energy out of the Chiefs players, while Celtic had a break of a week and they are fresh,” said McCarthy.

“Two out of Celtic’s three league matches have been played at home. They love playing at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, but they are often a different team on the road and it’s never easy to come to FNB Stadium.”

READ: Komphela back to haunt Chiefs

McCarthy backed new Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas, who succeeded former coach Steve Komphela earlier this year. Solinas used to be Free State Stars’ coach.

“I like the philosophy the coach is looking at implementing. He’s trying to play a quick transition game from the back going forward, while he also likes the pressing game. Solinas must be given time as I am sure that he will do well,” he added.

Komphela is now Celtic’s coach.

“Anybody who comes up against his former club wants those bragging rights of a win and it will be no different for Steve,” said McCarthy.

“I am really looking forward to the clash. It promises to be an enjoyable game to watch.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.