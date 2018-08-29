 
menu
PSL News 29.8.2018 12:00 pm

McCarthy intrigued by Chiefs vs Celtic clash

ANA
Fabian McCarthy (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Fabian McCarthy (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Fabian McCarthy is expecting a “tricky game”, as Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic clash in a key Absa Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Former defender McCarthy played for Celtic and Chiefs – and won two league titles and seven cup trophies with the latter between 2003 and 2008.

Chiefs will head into the fixture on the back of a two-all draw with SuperSport United.

“It will be a tricky game. The game on Sunday took a lot of energy out of the Chiefs players, while Celtic had a break of a week and they are fresh,” said McCarthy.

“Two out of Celtic’s three league matches have been played at home. They love playing at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, but they are often a different team on the road and it’s never easy to come to FNB Stadium.”

READ: Komphela back to haunt Chiefs

McCarthy backed new Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas, who succeeded former coach Steve Komphela earlier this year. Solinas used to be Free State Stars’ coach.

“I like the philosophy the coach is looking at implementing. He’s trying to play a quick transition game from the back going forward, while he also likes the pressing game. Solinas must be given time as I am sure that he will do well,” he added.

Komphela is now Celtic’s coach.

“Anybody who comes up against his former club wants those bragging rights of a win and it will be no different for Steve,” said McCarthy.

“I am really looking forward to the clash. It promises to be an enjoyable game to watch.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.