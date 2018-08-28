 
PSL News 28.8.2018 07:30 pm

Blow by blow: Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates fans (Photo by Barry Aldworth/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be looking to get their season back on track when they take on Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.

The Buccaneers suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively in the last two league encounters.

They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways tonight.

On the football side of things, Leopards will be satisfied with their return to the top flight so far, as they are yet to taste defeat, picking up five points in their three matches.

They sit sixth on the log, three places ahead of their ninth-placed Pirates.

