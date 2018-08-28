Billiat and Castro are top players – Mphahlele

Billiat and Castro scored a goal each as Chiefs drew 2-2 with SuperSport United last weekend to keep their hopes of reaching the MTN 8 final alive.

“Scoring gives us big confidence, these guys (Castro and Billiat) are top players. You’re guaranteed that you will get goals when they are on the pitch,” Mphahlele told MTN8 TV.

“We have to work together with them and try to help them, especially us as the defence. We have to try and keep the zero (in the scoreline), and we know they will score.

“We know Khama is going to get something; Castro is going to get something, but it’s a work in process. We have a new man in charge, we have to keep working and fix it, but the journey (to the MTN8 final) continues.”

