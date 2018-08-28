Chiefs confirm Tshabalala’s departure

Last week, Phakaaathi reported that Tshabalala had agreed to a two-year contract with newly promoted Turkish side.

This was after Erzurumspor confirmed that they had agreed in principle to sign a two-year-deal with the former Bafana Bafana star.

Amakhosi have now announced that the midfielder will indeed join Turkish club BB Erzurumspor.

“Siphiwe Tshabalala is leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor.

‘Shabba’, as the Soweto-born is affectionately known, has made a fantastic contribution to Amakhosi over the years and will take his place amongst the legends of the club,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“I always wanted to play overseas, in particular in Europe and I have never been shy to talk about that. It should have happened a long time ago, but I think that it’s God’s time. I am grateful that God is giving me this huge opportunity to showcase my talent in Europe,” said Tshabalala.

“Kaizer Chiefs means a lot to me. Chiefs Village will always be my home and the club will be forever in my heart. It’s my dream to play my last game as a professional player for Kaizer Chiefs before my retirement.

“I also want to thanks the supporters for their Love & Peace. It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. There have been highs, there have been lows – however, I have enjoyed every minute of it,” he added.

Tshabalala joined Chiefs in January 2007 from Free State Stars.

He played 372 games for Kaizer Chiefs, including 336 starts and 36 subs. He has scored 58 goals for the Glamour Boys, with the last one a beautifully taken free-kick against Baroka FC in a one-all draw on August 14, 2018.

