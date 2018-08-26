SuperSport and Chiefs share the spoils in MTN 8 semis

Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United played to a 2-2 draw in their MTN 8 semifinal first leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was Chiefs who managed to break the deadlock in the 19th minute, when their off-season signing from Mamelodi Sundowns, Khama Balliat, stabbed the ball home from close range after some good build-up work on the left by Dumisani Zuma.

This seemed to inspire the hosts, and five minutes later, the score was level again, with Fagrie Lakay being the provider for striker Bradley Grobler to power the ball into the back of the Chiefs net.

Any hopes that Chiefs had of going into the change-room at half-time on level terms went out the window in the 38th minute, when Grobler scored his second of the half, as he fired home after being given too much space in the middle of the penalty area.

The damage could have been even worse for Chiefs had the SuperSport crossbar not played its part to keep out Dean Furman’s pile-driver effort in the 28th minute.

However, whatever Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said to his charges at the break, seemed to do the trick with another former Sundowns man in Leonardo Castro receiving from Balliat before chipping the ball home wide of an out-stretched Supersport No 1 Ronwen Williams.

The football schedule is a hectic one with Chiefs set to host the in-form Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday at a time when the Amakhosi have 3 points from 4 league outings this season.

In fact, if one includes the two MTN 8 fixtures (Chiefs beat Free Stars 3-0 in the quarterfinals) the men from Naturena have scored eight and conceded seven in six games this season.

Following the mid-week league outing, Chiefs will host SuperSport in the second leg cup match on Saturday evening.

SuperSport (on 6 points from 3 league games) will host Chippa United on Wednesday, before facing Chiefs three days later.

