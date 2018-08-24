Leopards to host Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium

News reaching Phakaaathi is that The Premier Soccer League executive committee has approved the Thohoyandou stadium to host the match between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates.

This comes after PSL COO Prof Ronnie Schloss inspected the grounds for weeks before giving his verdict.

“Leopards will play Pirates at the Thohoyandau Stadium, the club has been informed by the PSL,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“The club is waiting for the certificates before making the official announcement about the fixture, and the tickets will be available to fans over the weekend.”

The game is set to be played on Wednesday night August 28, kick off is at 19:30.

