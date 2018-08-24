 
menu
PSL News 24.8.2018 03:12 pm

Leopards to host Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
David Thidiela chairman of Black Leopards celebrates during the National First Division Promotion Playoffs at Thohoyandou Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

David Thidiela chairman of Black Leopards celebrates during the National First Division Promotion Playoffs at Thohoyandou Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

News reaching Phakaaathi is that The Premier Soccer League executive committee has approved the Thohoyandou stadium to host the match between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates.

News reaching Phakaaathi is that The Premier Soccer League executive committee has approved the Thohoyandou stadium to host the match between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates.

This comes after PSL COO Prof Ronnie Schloss inspected the grounds for weeks before giving his verdict.

“Leopards will play Pirates at the Thohoyandau Stadium, the club has been informed by the PSL,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“The club is waiting for the certificates before making the official announcement about the fixture, and the tickets will be available to fans over the weekend.”

The game is set to be played on Wednesday night August 28, kick off is at 19:30.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pirates legend blames selection for poor start to season 24.8.2018
Malesela in the dark about pending sacking 22.8.2018
Big team players don’t need motivation –  Chikoya 20.8.2018

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.