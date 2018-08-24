Pirates legend blames selection for poor start to season

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi believes the changes made to the starting XI by the technical team is to blame for the poor start.

Pirates have made over 20 changes to their starting line up in five games.

Lekgwathi says consistency is key for the club challenging for silverware this season.

“The Problem at Orlando Pirates is the chop & change, the team was okay towards the end of last season, they were promising then they signed about 12 players and the coach has to try and get the new combinations. He is supposed to continue with the same team from last season,” said Lekgwathi.

“When I was still a captain I was a friend of the coach, we used to sit and discuss the team.

“The technical team needs to sit and talk and include the captain because he is the lead and the coach inside the field.”

“Happy (Jele) must come to the party and be close to the coach and take responsibility, he must be the coach inside the field.”

