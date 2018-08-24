 
Manyama signing is all above board – Motaung

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Lebogang Manyama with Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is happy to have striker Lebogang Manyama on the books of Amakhosi saying the signing was “above board this time”.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is happy to have striker Lebogang Manyama on the books of Amakhosi.

Manyama signed a three-year-deal with Amakhosi after returning from Turkey as a free agent.

Motaung claims Manyama wanted to join Chiefs five years ago.

“This player was supposed to join us as far back as when he was at Ajax Cape Town when Stuart Baxter was here. We had agreed on everything when his agent disappeared and the player turned out at SuperSport United. I don’t want to mention people’s names but things were done above board this time,” Motaung said, according to IOL.

“We know that he has always wanted to be here but of course that didn’t happen. He has come back from Turkey now and brings a lot of experience and quality to our team, which is something we have always emphasised given the pressure we are under.”

“It is still a process and we are looking at signing two or more players. We told the coach that we can’t sign players at the same time because we also need his input,” said Motaung.

“He remembers Manyama from when he coached Free State Stars and he is excited that this is a player who will bring quality and value.”

