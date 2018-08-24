African football giants in tussle for Mahlambi

Mamelodi Sundowns have not given up on Phakamani Mahlambi and are set make another bid for the Bafana Bafana forward.

The Brazilians saw their initial bid for Mahlabi turned down by the Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Al Ahly director of transfers Mohamed Fadl told KingFut that Sundowns’ bid fell short of their asking price for the former Bidvest Wits forward.

“We have signed Phakamani Mahlambi for €1.3 million, but we might sell him for around €2 million because we see him as a very good player,” said Fadl.

READ: Mahlambi close to completing Sundowns move – report

“He is a big player and plays for the South African national team, but we have very special foreign players, and that’s why he is currently in this situation.

“Phakamani doesn’t want to continue with Al Ahly and we have got approval from Patrice Carteron to sell him. We can’t force him to stay.

“But we can’t buy Phakamani for €1.3 million and then sell him for only €500 000.”

Sundowns are said to have increased their bid for Mahlambi and are hoping to sign him before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

ALSO: Former Sundowns keeper to play in Spain

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.