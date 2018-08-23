Former-Sundowns keeper to play in Spain

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Razak Brimah has started training with Spanish third division side CD Guadalajara.

The 31-year-old parted ways with the Brazilians at the end of last season after failing to command regular playing time.

Guadalajara confirmed Brimah’s presence at the club and posted a video of the Ghana goalkeeper at training on Twitter.

“Razak is currently without a team and asked the club for permission to train with the team and thus not lose form (translated from Spanish),” read the caption of the club’s tweet.

Brimah joined Sundowns on a free transfer last season after leaving Spanish outfit, Cordoba.

| EQUIPO | ¡Qué alegría nos ha dado ver hoy a @RazakBrimah entrenando con nosotros! ???????????? Razak llegó a Guadalajara en Diciembre de 2012 y fue una pieza fundamental en la salvación del Dépor de aquella temporada (12/13) pic.twitter.com/61FzfkeWsC — C.D. Guadalajara (@deporguada) 22 August 2018

