PSL News 23.8.2018 04:59 pm

Former-Sundowns keeper to play in Spain

Phakaaathi Reporter
Razak Brimah (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Razak Brimah has started training with Spanish side CD Guadalajara.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Razak Brimah has started training with Spanish third division side CD Guadalajara.

The 31-year-old parted ways with the Brazilians at the end of last season after failing to command regular playing time.

Guadalajara confirmed Brimah’s presence at the club and posted a video of the Ghana goalkeeper at training on Twitter.

“Razak is currently without a team and asked the club for permission to train with the team and thus not lose form (translated from Spanish),” read the caption of the club’s tweet.

Brimah joined Sundowns on a free transfer last season after leaving Spanish outfit, Cordoba.

