Malesela was fired by Chippa on Tuesday night and has since been replaced by Eric Tinkler.

“Well‚ I’m not at liberty to speak about other teams and I think it’s wrong‚ but I just think it’s a shame when coaches are not given enough time to settle down and to make sure their players understand the game plan‚” Da Gama told the media.

“But‚ you know‚ you’ve got to understand the nature of any team when you go work for them. There are other teams that I will never go work for them – I won’t.

“They simply don’t respect coaches. I still believe that Dan should have been given a little bit more time.”

“I don’t fear [for my job] because I work for a very good team. I work for people who respect me and I work for people who respect coaches.

“I work for a company that supports you as much as they can‚ so I mean at the end of the day if I fail‚ I fail. It’s as simple as that‚ but I don’t fear anything.”

Mosimane also believes coaches should be given more time to build a team that can compete.

“One of the black coaches is gone‚ hey. I spoke about it remember. Yeah‚ shame‚ it’s sad‚ but are you surprised with Chippa? There’s no news there guys‚” said Mosimane after his 10-men side drew with Highlands Park.

“We don’t have patience and I think you know Dan is a good coach‚ hey. But it’s the way it is with local black coaches.”

