Ndoro not guaranteed a spot at Highlands Park

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama says he still needs some time to access Tendai Ndoro before handing the striker a lifeline.

Ndoro has been training with the Lions of the North over the past few days as he continues to search for a home after leaving National First Division side Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season.

“Ndoro just started so we are looking to see how he sees the situation and how the directors are seeing the situation with his agent,” said Da Gama.

“I think very soon we will understand where we are,” he added.

While Da Gama is having a look at players other than Ndoro, he said will reinforce his team and is hoping to recruit more players before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

“There are other players in the background as well, we know what happens during the last week of the registration period.

“There are going to be a lot of surprises and a lot of players will be available and hopefully we will be very lucky to get three or four players.”

