Chiefs legend happy with Manyama signing

Ndlanya, however, has issued a warning to the Bafana Bafana forward about the expectation that come with playing for a big team like Chiefs.

“I think he is a great signing for the club and he doesn’t come in to help Khama Billiat because there is (Leonardo) Castro as well,” Ndlanya told Goal.

“Castro has scored, Billiat has also scored and I think we can say Manyama is coming in to help the striking force and not to single out one player like Billiat,” he reacted.

“Hopefully, he takes no time to gel with the team because I do not doubt his abilities and let’s just hope he won’t struggle like many players who join big clubs,” added the former Chiefs striker.

“It takes a man to join Chiefs and do well. Manyama is a great signing and a talented player, but he has not played for a big club like Chiefs,” continued Ndlanya.

“We know he did well for Cape Town City and SuperSport United, but Chiefs is a different team and they are in a different situation now as they are struggling and there is pressure – let’s see if he can cope,” he added.

“He is a good signing and take nothing from him, let us just hope he puts in the effort and help the club to go forward and challenge for trophies.

“I think it’s a good signing for the club. It is better when the supporters cry and blame the coach when there are good quality players on the field of play.

“Unlike in the past seasons when they blamed coach (Steve) Komphela, yet there were no quality players on the field.

“I think they (supporters) can blame the coach now because there are good players like Castro, (Siphelele) Ntshangase, Billiat, Manyama and others – it’s good in my opinion,” he concluded.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.