PSL News 22.8.2018 07:18 pm

Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Highlands Park

Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their title defence with a clash against Highlands Park at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 Wydad Atletic Club in the Caf Champions League last Friday.

They are currently sixth on the log after just two fixtures in the current league campaign and a win against the Lions of the North will see them move to third.

Highlands are yet to collect a win in their first season back, having drawn their two fixtures.

They held Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw before playing to a 2-2 stalemate against Black Leopards in their last outing.

