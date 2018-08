Phakaaathi reported that on Tuesday that Lidoda Duvha were closed to signing the former Mamelodi Sundowns development player, but now the club has confirmed that Ndlovu has signed a five-year deal with them.

“King Ndlovu has put pen to paper on a five year deal,” the announced on social media.

