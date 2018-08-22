Clubs roast Chippa United after Malesela axing

Polokwane City have been the instigators of a lot of tweets that ridicule clubs.
But it was Cape Town City this time who started the banter, but Rise and Shine were never going to miss the opportunity to join in on the joke.
Ajax Cape Town also joined in the conversation.
????Chippa United. #InOutInOutShakeItAllAbout pic.twitter.com/ouam8MA65X
— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) 22 August 2018
Eish this Chippa United and coaches
pic.twitter.com/5ffOzl8Qjf
— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) 22 August 2018
