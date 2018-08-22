 
PSL News 22.8.2018 01:19 pm

Clubs roast Chippa United after Malesela axing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dan Malesela during Chippa United press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Michael SheehanGallo Images)

Chippa United have become the subject of social media banter from South African clubs after the Chilli Boys fired coach Dan Malesela.

Polokwane City have been the instigators of a lot of tweets that ridicule clubs.

But it was Cape Town City this time who started the banter, but Rise and Shine were never going to miss the opportunity to join in on the joke.

Ajax Cape Town also joined in  the conversation.

 

 

