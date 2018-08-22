 
PSL News 22.8.2018

Jali needs to grow properly, says Mosimane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.



Mosimane says he is affording the Bafana Bafana midfielder time to “grow properly”.

While Pitso Mosimane has been chopping and changing his squad at will in the past six games in all competitions, one Andile Jali is yet to make his domestic full debut, having started two Champions League games in Togo and Morocco.

“Jingles” says he is affording the Bafana Bafana international time to “grow properly”.

“The experience and game attitude are there, he gets angry sometimes and he can put his foot in, which is good, that is what we want and that’s what we need,” said Mosimane.

“But let him grow proper and not put him on the pedestal then I lose a player,” Mosimane added.

