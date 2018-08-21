AmaZulu coach Johnson praises his Argentinian striker

Usuthu found themselves chasing the game last Sunday when captain Mbongeni Gumede put the ball into his own net.

However, goals from Tade and Mhlengi Cele made sure that AmaZulu took all three points on offer.

Speaking to the media after the game, Johnson expressed his delight with Tade.

“This is the quality that made us to bring Emiliano to South Africa. If he does this all the time he will be difficult to stop. We know that he has the calmness and technique,” Johnson said.

Johnson also hailed his other new recruits, goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs and midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi.

“We didn’t bring Nhlanhla Vilakazi here for nothing. I thought he was outstanding. Moeneeb as well. He made two very good saves,” Johnson added.

