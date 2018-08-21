 
menu
PSL News 21.8.2018 03:40 pm

AmaZulu coach Johnson praises his Argentinian striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Emiliano Tade of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu and Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Emiliano Tade of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu and Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Cavin Johnson was full of praise for his new Argentinian striker Emiliano Tade following AmaZulu’s come-from-behind win against Free State Stars last weekend.

Usuthu found themselves chasing the game last Sunday when captain Mbongeni Gumede put the ball into his own net.

However, goals from Tade and Mhlengi Cele made sure that AmaZulu took all three points on offer.

Speaking to the media after the game, Johnson expressed his delight with Tade.

“This is the quality that made us to bring Emiliano to South Africa. If he does this all the time he will be difficult to stop. We know that he has the calmness and technique,” Johnson said.

Johnson also hailed his other new recruits, goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs and midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi.

“We didn’t bring Nhlanhla Vilakazi here for nothing. I thought he was outstanding. Moeneeb as well. He made two very good saves,” Johnson added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.