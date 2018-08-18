SuperSport United halt Clever Boys’ march in PSL

It was a very physical game, with neither team really creating clear cut chances early on. Wits did have the ball in the net on two occasions, but Mxolisi Macuphu first found himself in an offside position and later fouled Clayton Daniels before shooting.

SuperSport surprised by piling on the pressure early in the first half. Former national team captain Dean Furman played a big role in midfield for the visitors. He was well supported by young Teboho Mokoena.

The former Wits’ striker James Keene gave the Clever Boys a torrid time, but was well kept in check by Daniels and captain Thulani Hlatswayo.

For Wits, Cole Alexander and Thabang Monare tried their best to get the home side ticking in the middle of the park. Too many wayward passes, however, made things easier for Matsatsantsa.

Deon Hotto, who scored two goals in the previous three matches, could not really get going and was replaced at halftime. Haashim Domingo found himself in promising positions on several occasions, but his touches let him down. He nevertheless had a satisfactory game.

The players on both sides did not hesitate to climb in with the hard tackles, but the referee was always in control.

With both sides battling to take full control, Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport team finally made the breakthrough in the 71st minute. Evans Rusike finished off superbly with a volley after Onismor Bhasera’s shot was deflected in his path. Rusike gave Wits’ keeper Darren Keet no chance with an excellent finish.

Wits had a chance to equalise in the last minute, but goalkeeper Rowen Williams was on hand to keep out a Buhle Mkhwanazi header.Williams was also well positioned a minute later to stop a freekick by S’Fiso Hlante.

This was the Pretoria-based team’s second victory in three matches. This victory will be a good boost for Tembo and his players who next take on Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinal of the MTN8 Knockout competition.

