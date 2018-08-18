Give Solinas time to understand the culture of SA players – Portia Modise

Chiefs have not recorded a single win in the Absa Premiership this season having played four games and collecting three points.

“I think we need to give the coach time he needs to put his team together and he still has to understand the culture of South African players‚” she said.

“I guess with time he will be doing well and this thing of firing coaches time and again won’t take us anywhere.

“I think there’s hope and I think for the fans it should all be about being patient.”

Modise said club bosses need to listen to supporters.

“They [administrators] need to start paying attention to the fans and listening to them‚” Modise told Radio 2000.

“We are forgetting that without fans there’ll never be football and these players will never get paid.”

“What causes emptiness in stadium it is that people don’t respect fans anymore – we are losing it‚” she said.

“Chiefs [fans] are starting to burn stadiums; Bobby [Motaung‚ Chiefs’ football manager] is no longer listening.

“I guess it’s a two-way street. If we [supporters] could support [football clubs] I think we would get respect also.

“I think people feel that they are no longer respected and why should they support this team and buy tickets?”

