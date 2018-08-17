Ongoing renovations delay Thohoyandou Stadium report

The municipality and the club have had to go back to rectify a few things for the stadium to meet the PSL’s requirements.

Leopards have put a bid to play their home game at the stadium.

“The report with regards to the Thohoyandou Stadium will be given as soon as possible, there are minor outstanding issues. The PSL, Black Leopards and The Thulamela Municipality are working round the clock to make sure that the stadium meets all the requirements,” read a tweet from Leopards.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.