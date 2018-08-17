 
PSL News 17.8.2018 04:46 pm

Ongoing renovations delay Thohoyandou Stadium report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Black Leopards players celebrates winning the Playoff during the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards players celebrates winning the Playoff during the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards and the Thulamela Municipality are putting the final touches to renovations to get the Thohoyandou Stadium ready.

The municipality and the club have had to go back to rectify a few things for the stadium to meet the PSL’s requirements.

Leopards have put a bid to play their home game at the stadium.

“The report with regards to the Thohoyandou Stadium will be given as soon as possible, there are minor outstanding issues. The PSL, Black Leopards and The Thulamela Municipality are working round the clock to make sure that the stadium meets all the requirements,” read a tweet from Leopards.

