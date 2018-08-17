 
PSL News 17.8.2018 02:50 pm

Fans react to Modise’s claim that she is better than Gabuza

Phakaaathi Reporter
The first African player to reach elusive 100-goal barrier in international football Portia Modise with fans at the SA Sports Awards. (Photo: DoC)

While some fans laughed at Portia Modise’s claim that she was better than Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza, some were not pleased with it.

Speaking on Radio 2000 earlier this week, the former Banyana Banyana striker claimed has claimed that she is better than Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and she would easily replace him if a chance was to be given to her.

While others agreed with Modise, others felt that she was disrespecting Gabuza.

 

 

