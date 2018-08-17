Fans react to Modise’s claim that she is better than Gabuza

Speaking on Radio 2000 earlier this week, the former Banyana Banyana striker claimed has claimed that she is better than Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and she would easily replace him if a chance was to be given to her.

While others agreed with Modise, others felt that she was disrespecting Gabuza.

Portia Modise should have just said she can do better than other PSL players and shut the fuck up As a former player she’s supposed to be professional enough to protect the image of Gabuza. That was disrespectful and especially from a person of her caliber #PortiaModise — Karabo Mokwele (@Karabo_Mokwele) 17 August 2018

although I initially laughed when I saw what Portia Modise said about Gabuza.. but on a human being level, you don’t disrespect not only a professional, but a human being like that.. no offense, but Portia herself wouldn’t make it in the PSL. — Sthe (@StheSimelane_) 17 August 2018

I still cringe when I think about what Portia Modise said about Gabuza. Such a disrespectful human being. — The Greatest (@MillionMnisi) 17 August 2018

Hey Portia modise said what millions were thinking pic.twitter.com/WZxeeqX1bn — #Megacy (@luanda999) 16 August 2018

If we speaking the truth, Portia Modise is not lying about the Gabuza comment. — Sihle (@_ntulz) 16 August 2018

