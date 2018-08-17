 
PSL News 17.8.2018 11:36 am

Maritzburg chairman hopes for a win against Chiefs

Fortune Makaringe of Maritzburg Utd and Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia believes beating Kaizer Chiefs would be the turning point for his side.

United are yet to win a game this season, but Kadodia is confident that his side will bounce back against Chiefs at the Harry Gwala Stadium tonight.

“This match must be one of the most important games in the club’s history. A win for us against Chiefs will be the turning point. I have spoken to the team about the importance of beating Chiefs,” Kadodia was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“Everyone understands that we must start winning. We have been unlucky [to lose all three games in all competitions] because our performances are not bad,” he added.

“We understand that Chiefs are also looking for their first win in the league and that will make the game even more fascinating. It will be a cracker of a game because both teams have the same objective [of registering their first league victory],” he continued.

“The deal has not been concluded. He has not signed but we are still negotiating with him and all the involved parties. If there’s an announcement, you’ll know in due course,” Kadodia stated.

