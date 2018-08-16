Former Chiefs defender joins Ajax

Khumalo was released from his contract with Chiefs following the end of the 2017/18 season.

He then trained with Ajax, and did enough to convince coach Muhsin Ertugral and his technical team to offer him a contract.

“Welcome to Ajax Cape Town, Sibusiso Khumalo,” read a tweet from Ajax.

Khumalo becomes the latest player to join the Urban Warriors after the club announced the signing of former Polokwane City midfielder Raymond Manama and ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters.

