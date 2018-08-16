 
PSL News 16.8.2018 03:47 pm

Former Chiefs defender joins Ajax

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sibusiso Khumalo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Sibusiso Khumalo.

Khumalo was released from his contract with Chiefs following the end of the 2017/18 season.

He then trained with Ajax, and did enough to convince coach Muhsin Ertugral and his technical team to offer him a contract.

“Welcome to Ajax Cape Town, Sibusiso Khumalo,” read a tweet from Ajax.

Khumalo becomes the latest player to join the Urban Warriors after the club announced the signing of former Polokwane City midfielder Raymond Manama and ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters.

