Former Chiefs defender joins Ajax

Khumalo was released from his contract with Chiefs following the end of the 2017/18 season.
He then trained with Ajax, and did enough to convince coach Muhsin Ertugral and his technical team to offer him a contract.
“Welcome to Ajax Cape Town, Sibusiso Khumalo,” read a tweet from Ajax.
Khumalo becomes the latest player to join the Urban Warriors after the club announced the signing of former Polokwane City midfielder Raymond Manama and ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters.
????| Welcome to Ajax Cape Town, Sibusiso Khumalo! #WarriorUP #SibusisoSigns pic.twitter.com/iS4wdbg57t
— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) 16 August 2018
