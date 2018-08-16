 
PSL News 16.8.2018 10:58 am

Edmilson extends City stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Edmilson Dove of Cape Town City FC and Thabo Mnyamane of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Edmilson Dove of Cape Town City FC and Thabo Mnyamane of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Defender Edmilson Dove has signed a new four-year contract with Cape Town City.

The new contract will see Edmilson stay at the club until 2022.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce that Edmilson Dove has signed a new 4year deal, extending beyond 2022!,” read a tweet from City.

Edmilson joined the Citizens from Mozambique’s Clube Ferroviário de Maputo last season.

He becomes the latest City player to sign a long term contract after Taariq Fielies signed a new five-year contract with the Citizens.

