Edmilson extends City stay

The new contract will see Edmilson stay at the club until 2022.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce that Edmilson Dove has signed a new 4year deal, extending beyond 2022!,” read a tweet from City.

Edmilson joined the Citizens from Mozambique’s Clube Ferroviário de Maputo last season.

He becomes the latest City player to sign a long term contract after Taariq Fielies signed a new five-year contract with the Citizens.

