Accidents happen in football – Micho

The Buccaneers suffered their first defeat of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season when they lost 1-0 to the Clever Boys at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I’m very disappointed with the result but the approach that we had with patient build-ups in order to tire the opponent, we had been a dominant side and created chances,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV after the game.

READ: Wits show their mettle with Pirates win

“We dominated in all statistical aspects but in that one aspects that counts we conceded a goal from an accidental situation. This is what cost us. Accidents happen in football.

“We need to accept it and see if we can be much more effective going forward. From the chances that we created we could have easily won the game. However, with one moment of lapse in concentration this is how it is in football it cost us to lose the match.”

Pirates will now turn their attention to Sunday’s clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Free State Stadium.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.