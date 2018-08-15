 
PSL News 15.8.2018 07:00 pm

Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

Must Nyatama of Orlando Pirates challenges Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates handed Bidvest Wits a 4-0 drubbing the last time the teams met at Orlando Stadium in April this year in a game that was played behind closed doors.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The game saw the Clever Boys’ six-match winning streak over Bucs come to an end, as prior to this match, the Buccaneers had not registered a win over Gavin Hunt’s men since September 2014.

Pirates will be hoping to repeat this feat tonight.

Meanwhile, Wits will be in search of another big scalp when they face Pirates this evening.

The Clever Boys registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs the last time they visited Soweto last week and will be looking to put one over another Soweto giants.

