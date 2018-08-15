Former Pirates defender searching for a club

The former Orlando Pirates defender, who spent half of last season on loan at Platinum Stars (now called Cape Umoya United), looked set to join Lidoda Duvha after training with the club, but the deal failed to materialise.

“We didn’t agree in terms of money and other personal things with Leopards otherwise they were impressed and willing to give me a contract,” Gcaba told Goal.

He remains hopeful of finding a new football home before the end of August.

“I am still at home training on my own, and yes, my agent, Mike [Makaab], is still checking for a club for me.

“Hopefully, there will be something concrete before the transfer window closes, and I think something will come up as time goes by,” he added.

Gcaba started his professional football career at Free State Stars in 2008, where he spent four years before joining Pirates in 2012.

He was released by Pirates at the end of last season after spending almost six years with them.

