PSL News 15.8.2018 10:28 am

PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas says his players didn’t get a chance to rest before playing against Baroka FC.

This comes after Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Bakgakga at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

“This fixture [list], this calendar is for the robot, not a human being. It’s not possible to play every two days and travel,” Solinas said after the game.

“So we travelled for four hours [from Johannesburg to Polokwane], no time for recovery and no time for training, so it’s a big problem. But this is the schedule and we accept it,” he added.

Solinas said Baroka were fresher than Chiefs because they did not play last weekend.

“In the second half, we were fatigued and Baroka had a big advantage, because they did not play on Saturday. They are fresh and my players played on Saturday, travel and no time for recovery, no time for training, so in the end of the game, we feel a little fatigued.”

