Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

Therefore, Bakgaga will fancy their chances of putting one over Amakhosi when the teams meet at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.

They have only suffered one loss to Chiefs in the past two seasons and that loss came in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are still looking for their first league win of the season.

Amakhosi have drawn one and lost one game in their opening 2018/19 season.

They come into this game high on confidence following their 3-0 win over Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup last season.

