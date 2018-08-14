Solinas set to make forced changes to Chiefs squad

With two of the players who were in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Free State Stars last weekend out, Giovanni Solinas will be forced to make changes when his side face Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7.30pm this evening.

Amakhosi will have to do without the speedy and skilful Joseph Molangoana who fractured his right leg after a tackle by Makhehleni Makhaola and Siphelele Ntshangase who limped off with a knock to his foot.

Solinas admitted he will have very little time to prepare properly for tonight’s match but will have to determine who will be fit to make the starting line-up.

“I don’t have time to check my players and we might need rotation to refresh the team. But I will speak to the players first and then make a decision. I respect Baroka and we will need focus, concentration and personality,” said Solinas.

The Italian said Bakgaga will have some advantage over his side as they had a break over the weekend while Chiefs were in a bruising battle against Ea Lla Koto.

“There are no easy games in this league. Every game is a battle. There are no easy opponents and you cannot underestimate anyone. If you look at the last league standings, the difference between the teams at the top and those at the bottom was very small.

“Baroka are a good side. They won 2-1 against a strong Cape Town City in their last game. It is a tough game for us and they have the advantage because they didn’t play last weekend, so they will be fresher,” said Solinas.

He rested the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala and Erick Mathoho last Saturday and could call upon them for tonight’s match.

Amakhosi are yet to register a win in the Premiership having drawn and lost in their first two games.

They opened with a spirited performance against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns but things fell apart against Bidvest Wits who beat them 3-1.

Solinas was however happy with last weekend’s performance and said it was a step in the right direction but was also aware that they are far from where he wants them to be.

“We don’t have time to prepare because we play every second day. We will improve when we have a normal week where we don’t play two games and have some time to train,” he said.

