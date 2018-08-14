 
PSL News 14.8.2018 01:52 pm

Santos legend urges clubs to hire a finishing coach

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Santos coach Duncan Crowie during the Santos media open day at Santos FC Academy, Lansdowne on April 10, 2012 in Cape Town, South Africa.Photo by Carl Fourie / Gallo Images

Former Santos striker Duncan Crowie says clubs need to prioritise their striking departments just like they do with the goalkeeping departments.

Crowie believes strikers need to spend time with a coach to work on their finishing.

“Clubs have a goalkeeper coach and I think a lot of these clubs need to consider bringing in someone to help with the strikers,” Crowie told Phakaaathi.

“We did extra training as strikers while we were at Santos. We talked and worked on it and that is why we got better.”

Orlando Pirates have already appointed Stephan Adam as their finishing coach and Crowie urges other Premiership teams to do the same.

“Pirates might have announced the arrival of the striker coach for publicity maybe. They could have kept the news. But most clubs need to get someone to help assist the striking department,” said Crowie.

