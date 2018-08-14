Santos legend urges clubs to hire a finishing coach

Crowie believes strikers need to spend time with a coach to work on their finishing.

“Clubs have a goalkeeper coach and I think a lot of these clubs need to consider bringing in someone to help with the strikers,” Crowie told Phakaaathi.

“We did extra training as strikers while we were at Santos. We talked and worked on it and that is why we got better.”

Orlando Pirates have already appointed Stephan Adam as their finishing coach and Crowie urges other Premiership teams to do the same.

“Pirates might have announced the arrival of the striker coach for publicity maybe. They could have kept the news. But most clubs need to get someone to help assist the striking department,” said Crowie.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.