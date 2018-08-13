 
MTN 8 News 13.8.2018 05:15 pm

Mthembu betrayed us – Eymael

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Luc Eymael, coach of Free State Stars (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Siphelele Mthembu (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael feels that Siphelele Mthembu stabbed him in the back when he ditched Ea Lla Koto and signed for Cape Town City.

Mthembu was said to be on the verge of extending his stay at the Bethlehem based side when he suddenly signed with City.

The Belgian mentor expressed his unhappiness at losing Mthembu whom he claimed to have polished into a fine player he is now after the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker had struggled to make any impact in previous seasons.

“We lost Mthembu who was a hard worker. We worked on him and made him better but now he has stabbed us in the back but I understand that is how football works,” said Eymael.

He said he would be asking Stars for some money so he can get another striker as his current ones are misfiring.

“I think Eleazar (Rodgers) can give us something. Once he scores the first goal it will help with his confidence. But I will speak to the chairman again because I want to bring another player,” said Eymael.

Siphelele Mthembu (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

