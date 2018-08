Molangoane’s left was broken after a tackle from Makhehleni Makhaula during Amakhosi’s MTN 8 quarter final win over Free State Stars over the weekend.

“Joseph Molangoane will undergo surgery to repair his lower right leg,” Dr Aadil Bodhania of Chiefs’ medical department told the club’s website.

“Early prognosis indicates a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg,” Bodhania added.

