MTN 8 News 12.8.2018 06:18 pm

Chiefs drawn against SuperSport in MTN8 semis

The MTN8 trophy. Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will face SuperSport United in the semifinals of the MTN8 later this month.

Chiefs will travel to Tshwane to play the defending champions in a first leg semifinal tie on the weekend of August 25-26.

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Cape Town to face Cape Town City in the second semifinal.

The draw was conducted at Harry Gwala Stadium after the quarterfinal match between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City.

MTN8 semifinals draw:

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

