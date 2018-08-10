Ntuli waiting for Djurgardens’ offer

Ntuli is said to have impressed the club’s technical team during a trial there and could earn a loan deal.

“The first week was a little tough because I was not quite in shape when I arrived. But now I’ve improved and am back at my normal level‚” Ntuli told the Djurgardens website.

“The level is good here and it shows that the competition is tough. Players work hard every day in training and the matches have good pace.

“I’m getting to know the guys better and better‚ and am trying to adapt to the kind of football that the team plays.

“It gives me a new experience every day and a chance to learn more.”

“We have not had any calls yet‚ but maybe we’ll sit down and talk later in the week. Then we’ll see what the situation is and what happens next.”

