 
menu
PSL News 10.8.2018 10:59 am

SuperSport sign Zambian striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ghampani Lungu of SuperSport United (Pic SuperSport United)

Ghampani Lungu of SuperSport United (Pic SuperSport United)

SuperSport United have Zambian international Gampani Lungu as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Gampani Lungu’s signing comes days after Matsatsantsa announced the signing of Bidvest Wits midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Zambian striker, who scored 16 goals and made 22 assists last season, joins SuperSport on a three-year deal from Power Dynamos.

He becomes the latest Zambian player to play in the Absa Premiership after the likes of Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga, Mwape Musonda and Kennedy Mweene.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.