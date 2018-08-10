SuperSport sign Zambian striker

Gampani Lungu’s signing comes days after Matsatsantsa announced the signing of Bidvest Wits midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Zambian striker, who scored 16 goals and made 22 assists last season, joins SuperSport on a three-year deal from Power Dynamos.

He becomes the latest Zambian player to play in the Absa Premiership after the likes of Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga, Mwape Musonda and Kennedy Mweene.

