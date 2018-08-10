 
PSL News 10.8.2018 10:19 am

Discarded Chiefs winger finds new club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Edmore Chirambadare of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Edmore Chirambadare has found a new home at newly-promoted National First Division side Maccabi FC.

Chirambadare was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

He tried his luck at Maritzburg United and Black Leopards but couldn’t sign for the teams because they had filled their foreign spots.

Now the 28-year-old winger has found a home at Maccabi.

“Ed has signed a year contract with Maccabi FC. We are happy, and we have no doubt that his experience will add value to the club. He is fit and ready to go,” Chirambadare’s agent Mike Ngobeni told IOL.

