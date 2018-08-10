Pirates a work in progress – Micho

The Buccaneers had to dig deep to beat a gutsy Chippa United side 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers’ first win of the season came courtesy of an own goal by Gaona Modisane who deflected a Justin Shonga freekick into his own net. The win was a positive sign for the Soweto giants with the team finishing with 10 men after Mthokozisi Dube took an early shower in the second half following his second yellow card.

The coach, however, remained content with his team’s display and believes they will still get better.

“We had a good pre-season, we worked hard. We need to be extremely strategic and make sure we are in the top four when it is most needed,” said Sredojevic.

“We have to put ourselves in a position where we gradually lift our performance with the way things are going, we are far from the best we are trying to be.

“We are not yet in the right competitive shape, like all the other teams. You cannot reach your competitive stage in your second game. The best possible thing is to get there in at least the sixth game and keep it going for a long time,” he said.

Even though the Bucs coach is happy with the way things are going, he revealed that there are still some things he and his coaches need to sort out.

“There are issues in some departments that we need to address and work on as a team. But we shall get stronger match by match, that’s how are we looking at it.”

Bucs now shift their focus to the MTN8 clash against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow evening (8.15pm).

