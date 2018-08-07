Komphela reveals how he motivates unpaid Celtic players

Despite the wage dispute, Celtic managed to register a 2-0 win over Chippa United in their first league game on Sunday.

“Based on the week we have had, we had a terrible time but we had to be resilient. It comes down to mental strength, if you are an athlete you must still perform,” Komphela said.

“As a coach you have to come in, without being insensitive, and say the reality is that we have to play, without saying it’s okay [not receiving salaries]. You respect that but also feel that you have an obligation to the supporters.”

“We had only one session last week because of our own challenges so we cannot fault anyone for that,” he added.

“Personal challenges must not overshadow what must be done. We have to face it [the pay issue] but we hope it is resolved soon.”

Siwelele will take on Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.

