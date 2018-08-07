 
PSL News 7.8.2018 03:14 pm

Hunt wary of Billiat ahead of Chiefs clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says Khama Billiat poses a threat to his side ahead of tonight’s game against at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Clever Boys beat Free State Stars 3-0 in their first game of the league on Saturday, while Amakhosi played to 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on the same day.

“I don’t think they will be vulnerable at all. They have (Khama) Billiat, who is very dangerous when play breaks, and there’s a turnover of possession,” he told The Star.

“I don’t believe in this thing that there is a right time for this and that. They will compete. They are the biggest team in South Africa.

“And they have players who have won trophies before, and have all that experience to help them do well.

“I also think Solinas has got better quality now at Chiefs than during his time at Free State Stars, where he didn’t do too badly with, say, limited resources,” Hunt added.

