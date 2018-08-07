 
PSL News 7.8.2018 12:08 pm

Chiefs fans set to wait longer to see Dax

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

While Kaizer Chiefs are happy to have Madagascan midfield star Andriamirado Andrianarimanana at Naturena, they are not going to rush to field him in their upcoming matches.

This was revealed Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa to Phakaaathi on Tuesday.

“Dax is going through the processes of his transfer to Kaizer Chiefs. He is busy with medicals and it will be taken step by step to other things to complete his transfer to Chiefs,” Maphosa told Phakaaathi.

Andrianarimanana arrived in South Africa on Monday to complete his transfer to Amakhosi.

“He has arrived…he is in the country. He has been to the club house, he has met the players and is busy with medicals. We will make further announcements to inform the fans and media.”

